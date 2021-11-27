62 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 27, 2021
By Staff Report
Geraldine Edna Groves (Gerry), 95, of The Villages, FL passed away November 19, 2021 with loved ones by her side. She was born to the late Homer and Bell Reeves July 19, 1926 in Greenville, SC. Gerry resided in St Petersburg, FL most of her adult life before moving to The Villages in 2004. Gerry is survived by three daughters, Patricia Stephens and Cecilia Means of The Villages and Bennie Harter (Thomas) of Ocala, FL.  She is also survived by seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and several great, great grandchildren.  She is predeceased by one daughter, Gloria Sturgill. Gerry had a passion of collecting Betty Boop memorabilia and watching Hallmark movies and of course, The Lawrence Welk show every Saturday evening. Gerry was immensely proud of her daughters and leaves behind beautiful memories. A family graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 12:30 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date in The Villages, FL.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

