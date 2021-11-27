67.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 27, 2021
NCFL Chapter of LPGA Amateurs invites ladies to event in The Villages 

By Staff Report

The NCFL Chapter of LPGA Amateurs will hold its annual holiday membership meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Allamanda Recreation Center.
Light hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served. Those attending should bring a wrapped $15 gift for the gift exchange. Members and those interested in joining are invited.
Contact [email protected] for questions or more information.

