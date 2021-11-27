NCFL Chapter of LPGA Amateurs invites ladies to event in The Villages 

The NCFL Chapter of LPGA Amateurs will hold its annual holiday membership meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Allamanda Recreation Center.
Light hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served. Those attending should bring a wrapped $15 gift for the gift exchange. Members and those interested in joining are invited.
Contact [email protected] for questions or more information.
