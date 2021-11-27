Wife who attacked husband over ‘stupid questions’ poised to escape prosecution

A wife who attacked her husband over his “stupid questions” is poised to escape prosecution in a domestic battery case.

Denise Hendrix, 73, was arrested at her home in the New Haven Villas in the Village of Hillsborough on a charge of domestic battery on Oct. 28 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

An investigation was triggered when the husband visited his doctor’s office and “disclosed some recent incidents of domestic violence in the home,” according to the arrest report. An employee at the physician’s office contacted law enforcement. Hendrix admitted striking her husband “on multiple occasions during arguments because he irritates and annoys her.” She said he asks “stupid questions repeatedly.”

A deal was struck earlier this month in Sumter County Court which could enable Hendrix to escape prosecution in the case. She has to pay a $300 fine and must complete a batterer’s intervention program.

After her arrest, she had been barred from contact with her husband. However, court records show the couple has been allowed to resume “peaceful contact.”