67.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 28, 2021
type here...

Claude Jolly

By Staff Report
Claude Jolly Jr
Claude Jolly Jr

Claude Jolly of The Villages, Florida, went to be with the Lord on November 19, 2021 at the age of 96.  He was born on February 11, 1925 in Cambria, Illinois.  Claude was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Navy from June 1, 1942 until February 27, 1946 in the Asiatic, Pacific, European, African and Middle Eastern areas.  At the time of his discharge, he was a Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his wonderful wife Patricia Ann on December 2, 2005.  He is survived by his seven sons; Dennis, Greg, Jeff, Tom, Ken, Dave and Jason; seven grandchildren; Jonathan, Katherine, Samantha, Megan, Jake, Ren and Luke, and by two great-grandchildren; Ethan and Austin. He moved to The Villages from New Jersey in 2007 and while there, he enjoyed playing in multiple Shuffleboard and Billiards leagues.

Viewing and a Memorial Service will be held at Hiers-Baxley, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida, 32162, on December 6th starting at 11:00 AM for the viewing and 12:00 PM for the Memorial Service.  A Military Service will be held at 2:00 PM at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Why destroy our heritage?

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South fears that we are destroying our own heritage. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Another disappearance at Spanish Springs Town Square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident points to another activity which is taking place at a town square other than Spanish Springs.

Village of Hadley resident grateful for friend who helped her through difficult year

A Village of Hadley resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that she is grateful for a friend who helped her through a difficult year.

Each new roof in The Villages also costing neighbors

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reports a spike in his homeowner’s insurance premium thanks to all the new roofs being put on homes in The Villages.

Thank you to sister and her husband for helping out with mother

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident says she is grateful for the help of her sister and her sister’s husband at a critical time.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos