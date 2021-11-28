Claude Jolly of The Villages, Florida, went to be with the Lord on November 19, 2021 at the age of 96. He was born on February 11, 1925 in Cambria, Illinois. Claude was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Navy from June 1, 1942 until February 27, 1946 in the Asiatic, Pacific, European, African and Middle Eastern areas. At the time of his discharge, he was a Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his wonderful wife Patricia Ann on December 2, 2005. He is survived by his seven sons; Dennis, Greg, Jeff, Tom, Ken, Dave and Jason; seven grandchildren; Jonathan, Katherine, Samantha, Megan, Jake, Ren and Luke, and by two great-grandchildren; Ethan and Austin. He moved to The Villages from New Jersey in 2007 and while there, he enjoyed playing in multiple Shuffleboard and Billiards leagues.

Viewing and a Memorial Service will be held at Hiers-Baxley, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida, 32162, on December 6th starting at 11:00 AM for the viewing and 12:00 PM for the Memorial Service. A Military Service will be held at 2:00 PM at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.