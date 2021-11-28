66.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Excitement building for Christmas Parade at The Villages Polo Fields

By Staff Report

The Villages 2021 Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 at The Villages Polo Fields.

The gates will open at 10 a.m. for spectators and the parade will begin at noon.

Golf carts should cross over Buena Vista Boulevard via the roadway at the Southern Trace intersection instead of using the golf cart tunnel. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies will be on location to monitor and assist with traffic control. All vehicles will enter the complex utilizing the North Gates. Those traveling in the area are asked to use caution in this area and adhere to all safety measures that event personnel have established to ensure all participants enjoy this event.

There will be some traffic congestion at the Polo Ridge postal station during the event hours from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Free shuttle service will be available beginning at 9:15 a.m. from Laurel Manor Recreation Center and Savannah Center. Bring your own chairs or blankets and be prepared to walk into the polo compound.

Inconsiderate self-important jerks ruin show at Savannah Center

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Harmeswood of Belle-Aire resident describes how a show at the Savannah Center was ruined by “inconsiderate self-important jerks.”

Non-citizens getting right to vote

A Village of Mallory Square resident warns of a measure that would allow non-citizens to vote. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Government to pay for free babysitting

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, it appears that the government and some parents just want "free babysitting.”

Why destroy our heritage?

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South fears that we are destroying our own heritage. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Another disappearance at Spanish Springs Town Square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident points to another activity which is taking place at a town square other than Spanish Springs.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

