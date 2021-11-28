Excitement building for Christmas Parade at The Villages Polo Fields

The Villages 2021 Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 at The Villages Polo Fields.

The gates will open at 10 a.m. for spectators and the parade will begin at noon.

Golf carts should cross over Buena Vista Boulevard via the roadway at the Southern Trace intersection instead of using the golf cart tunnel. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies will be on location to monitor and assist with traffic control. All vehicles will enter the complex utilizing the North Gates. Those traveling in the area are asked to use caution in this area and adhere to all safety measures that event personnel have established to ensure all participants enjoy this event.

There will be some traffic congestion at the Polo Ridge postal station during the event hours from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Free shuttle service will be available beginning at 9:15 a.m. from Laurel Manor Recreation Center and Savannah Center. Bring your own chairs or blankets and be prepared to walk into the polo compound.