Sunday, November 28, 2021
Inconsiderate self-important jerks ruin show at Savannah Center

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Saturday afternoon I was fortunate to attend the fabulous Celtic Christmas Musical at the Savannah Center. The cast was so good. Excellent musicians, singers and dancers. It was an hour and 45 minutes of pure delight.
However, about five minutes before the finale of the concert – suddenly so many decided they were going to leave before the end. Not just a few, but perhaps a hundred or more. Because of these inconsiderate jerks, it was difficult to see and hear the finale of the concert. All I could hear was “excuse me, let me out.” The aisles were jammed with these inconsiderate self-important jerks yapping away as they proceeded to the exits. Hard to believe that that many had uncontrollable diarrhea that they had to leave early, or was it they had to make it out before happy hour ended, or was it a rush to get home so they could be in bed by 7 p.m.?
These self-important jerks ruined it for the many who wanted to enjoy the finale. They proved the point one more time – you can’t fix stupid.

Bart Zoellner
Village of Harmeswood of Belle-Aire

 

