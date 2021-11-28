67.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 28, 2021
By Staff Report
James F. Condella, 72 of The Villages (Chatham) passed away 11/17/21. Jim was born on 4/11/49 in Jamestown, NY. He graduated from Jamestown High School in 1967 and from Kent University in 1973. Jim taught American History at Southwestern Middle School from 1974 to 2004. In addition he was Athletic Director from 1974 to 2004. He coached both boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball, girls’ softball and JV boy’s baseball. Jim won many golf tournaments and was a member at Conewango Valley Country Club in Warren for many years. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Alexandra (Sandy), step children Frank Brigiotta and Robyn Brigiotta (Jason Thornley), nephew Dan Wood (Cyndi), nieces and nephews. Cousins Nancy Jo Ferraro (James) and Michael Condella (Marianne). He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Sarah Condella and sister Josie Wood.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center, located in the village of San Marino, 808 San Marino Dr, The Villages, FL 32162. Burial will be in Jamestown, NY. Jim was generous, quick witted and always willing to help others. He will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 1192, Jamestown, NY 14702-1192. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.

