Sunday, November 28, 2021
Rapid development on County Road 462 spurs need for new traffic signal

By Staff Report

Rapid development on County Road 462 has necessitated the installation of a traffic signal about a quarter-mile north of County Road 466A.

Improvements at the intersection of County Road 462 and Spanish Harbor/Inspiration Drive will begin Monday, Nov. 29. The improvements will convert an existing non-signalized intersection to a signalized intersection. The contractor will be mobilizing and installing project signs, environmental measures, and drilled shafts during the first week.

Lane closures will be utilized during the daytime hours between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Heavy machinery will be working near the travel way.

A traffic signal will be added at this intersection on County Road 462 near the Beaumont Development.

Housing, apartments and retail development have been sprouting up rapidly at the Beaumont Development and Trailwinds Village. A Home2 Suites hotel is also being constructed at the Beaumont Development. In addition, County Road 462 has been nicknamed “Church Row” because of all of the worship facilities which call that roadway home.

