66.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 28, 2021
type here...

Sheriff’s bicycle collection for Christmas set for Friday in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Bicycle Collection for 2021 will take place Friday, Dec. 3 at Lake Miona Recreation Center parking lot and picnic pavilion.

Area residents are asked to consider donating a bicycle or check to this annual program which benefits underprivileged residents in Sumter County. The bicycling community has successfully supported this effort for about 20 years.

As usual, the north end of the parking lot will be transformed into an outdoor bicycle drop-off and repair facility.  Support from the three Villages cycling clubs is an essential part of this process (the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club, the Villages Bicycle Club and the Panthers Tandem Bicycle Club). The bicycles will be unloaded, washed, tires inflated, test ridden, minor repairs made (by volunteers from the cycling community) then the finished bikes are loaded onto trailers to be distributed to several locations by the Sheriff’s Office in time for Christmas. As always, coffee and snacks are available to “Santa’s helpers.”

Last year more than 300 bikes were delivered in time for the holidays.

Residents can drop off a bicycle any time at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on County Road 466 at Morse Boulevard. Limited “pick-ups” are available.

Questions? Call The Villages SCSO Office at (352) 689-4604 or email Dave Lawrence at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Inconsiderate self-important jerks ruin show at Savannah Center

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Harmeswood of Belle-Aire resident describes how a show at the Savannah Center was ruined by “inconsiderate self-important jerks.”

Non-citizens getting right to vote

A Village of Mallory Square resident warns of a measure that would allow non-citizens to vote. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Government to pay for free babysitting

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, it appears that the government and some parents just want "free babysitting.”

Why destroy our heritage?

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South fears that we are destroying our own heritage. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Another disappearance at Spanish Springs Town Square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident points to another activity which is taking place at a town square other than Spanish Springs.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos