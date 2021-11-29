68.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 29, 2021
type here...

Drunk driving suspect nabbed in Lady Lake refuses to provide breath sample

By Meta Minton
Kelly James Hutton
Kelly James Hutton

A drunk driving suspect nabbed in Lady Lake refused to provide a breath sample after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Kelly James Hutton, 45, of Ocoee, was driving a gold Chevrolet pickup at about 9 p.m. Friday when a 911 caller reported an erratic driver, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, a deputy noticed that Hutton’s eyes were bloodshot. He denied he had been drinking or taking any medications, including narcotics.

Hutton struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. A check revealed Hutton has a previous arrest for refusal to provide a breath sample.

Hutton was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to provide a breath sample. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We shouldn’t wrongly glorify history

A Village of Virginia Trace resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about “American heritage” and contends we shouldn’t wrongly glorify history and gloss over truly heinous acts.

Inconsiderate self-important jerks ruin show at Savannah Center

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Harmeswood of Belle-Aire resident describes how a show at the Savannah Center was ruined by “inconsiderate self-important jerks.”

Non-citizens getting right to vote

A Village of Mallory Square resident warns of a measure that would allow non-citizens to vote. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Government to pay for free babysitting

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that it appears that the government and some parents just want "free babysitting.”

Why destroy our heritage?

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South fears that we are destroying our own heritage. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos