Drunk driving suspect nabbed in Lady Lake refuses to provide breath sample

A drunk driving suspect nabbed in Lady Lake refused to provide a breath sample after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Kelly James Hutton, 45, of Ocoee, was driving a gold Chevrolet pickup at about 9 p.m. Friday when a 911 caller reported an erratic driver, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, a deputy noticed that Hutton’s eyes were bloodshot. He denied he had been drinking or taking any medications, including narcotics.

Hutton struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. A check revealed Hutton has a previous arrest for refusal to provide a breath sample.

Hutton was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to provide a breath sample. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.