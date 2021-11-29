Israel Rodriquez, 87, passed away peacefully into eternal rest Thursday, November 18th 2021 surrounded by his loving wife and family. Mr. Rodriquez was born on 12th December, 1933 in Puerto Rico son of the late Manual and Rosa Cartz Rodriquez. Mr. Rodriquez retired from the federal government working for the Government Printing Office. He was a faithful member and Sunday school teacher at Bronx Spanish Evangelical Church for many years. Attended Maryknoll Seminary in New York. He was a kind and gentle man who loved spending time with family, loved reading and could play dominos for hours. He will be missed but not forgotten. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; two brothers; two sons, and one daughter. He is survived by his wife, Aurora; two brothers, Hector and Ruben; one sister, Sara; and six sons, Israel, Joel, Daniel, Eliu, Ralph and Mike. A private viewing for family will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services at 10am on November 30th 2021. Funeral service will be held at noon on November 30th 2021 at Highland Memorial Park, Ocala