59.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 29, 2021
type here...

Israel Rodriquez

By Staff Report
Israel Rodriquez
Israel Rodriquez

Israel Rodriquez, 87, passed away peacefully into eternal rest Thursday, November 18th 2021 surrounded by his loving wife and family. Mr. Rodriquez was born on 12th December, 1933 in Puerto Rico son of the late Manual and Rosa Cartz Rodriquez. Mr. Rodriquez retired from the federal government working for the Government Printing Office. He was a faithful member and Sunday school teacher at Bronx Spanish Evangelical Church for many years. Attended Maryknoll Seminary in New York. He was a kind and gentle man who loved spending time with family, loved reading and could play dominos for hours. He will be missed but not forgotten. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; two brothers; two sons, and one daughter. He is survived by his wife, Aurora; two brothers, Hector and Ruben; one sister, Sara; and six sons, Israel, Joel, Daniel, Eliu, Ralph and Mike. A private viewing for family will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services at 10am on November 30th 2021. Funeral service will be held at noon on November 30th 2021 at Highland Memorial Park, Ocala

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Inconsiderate self-important jerks ruin show at Savannah Center

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Harmeswood of Belle-Aire resident describes how a show at the Savannah Center was ruined by “inconsiderate self-important jerks.”

Non-citizens getting right to vote

A Village of Mallory Square resident warns of a measure that would allow non-citizens to vote. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Government to pay for free babysitting

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that it appears that the government and some parents just want "free babysitting.”

Why destroy our heritage?

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South fears that we are destroying our own heritage. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Another disappearance at Spanish Springs Town Square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident points to another activity which is taking place at a town square other than Spanish Springs.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos