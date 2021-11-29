Man arrested at home in The Villages after altercation over Michigan football game

A man was arrested at a home in The Villages after an altercation over the Michigan football game.

Richard Louis Zaiki, 57, was arrested on two counts of battery at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the home of his parents in the Village of Amelia.

Zaiki had been drinking prior to the altercation in which he pushed his 84-year-old father and his 83-year-old mother during an argument “because of the Michigan college football game,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Michigan Wolverines defeated arch rival Ohio State by a score of 42-27 on Saturday. Zaiki and his parents are all from Michigan.

After Zaiki was placed in a patrol car for transport to the Sumter County Detention Center, he began banging his head on a cage in the vehicle. He suffered a gash on the head and had to be taken to the UF Health-The Villages ER freestanding clinic at Brownwood. After he was medically cleared, he was booked at the jail where he was being held without bond.