Retired first responders in The Villages can submit memorabilia for new recreation center

Retired first responders in The Villages can submit memorabilia for a new recreation center named in their honor.

The First Responders Recreation Center is under construction in the Marion County section of The Villages.

Villagers who want to provide memorabilia for the new recreation center may submit applications and photographs beginning this Thursday. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 28.

Applications may be submitted by email at [email protected]. For more information, call (352) 674-1800.

The new recreation center is expected to open next year.