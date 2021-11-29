Visitor from Iowa jailed on DUI charge after crossing State Road 44 in golf cart

A visitor from Iowa was jailed on a drunk driving charge after apparently crossing State Road 44 in a golf cart near Brownwood.

Wildwood police responded shortly before 10 p.m. Friday to the area of State Road 44 and Signature Road where a blue golf cart was nearly struck by a vehicle which was traveling on the busy thoroughfare near The Villages.

An officer made contact with 33-year-old Austin Oliver Shane of Cedar Rapids, Iowa who appeared to be intoxicated and “had to use his left hand to brace himself on the golf cart,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He “stumbled” and was “unable to keep an upright posture.”

The officer asked Shane to take part in field sobriety exercises, but he refused. He also refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.