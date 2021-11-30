55 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Fruitland Park man on probation arrested after found with cocaine in traffic stop

By Meta Minton
Jovante DeShawn Hall
A Fruitland Park man on probation was arrested after he was was found to be in possession of cocaine during a traffic stop.

Jovante DeShawn Hall, 21, who lives at 640 Sugarfoot Lane just off Micro Racetrack Road, was driving a black Toyota eastbound on Pine Ridge Dairy Road at about 11 a.m. Nov. 24 when an office noticed the vehicle appeared to have an improperly tinted window, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Hall admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license and a check revealed his license has been suspended for failure to pay fines. The officer also discovered Hall is on felony probation for trafficking in amphetamines.

During an inventory prior to towing, a white rock/powdery substance was found in the vehicle and tested positive for cocaine.

Hall was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of cocaine and violation of probation. He was jailed without bond at the Lake County Jail.

