Geraldine Melius Johnson

Tuesday, November 30, 2021
By Staff Report
Geraldine “Geri” L. nee Melius Johnson of The Villages, FL, passed away October 31, 2021. Geri was born January 9, 1947 in Chicago, IL, and previously resided in Waukesha, WI. She was the beloved wife and best friend of Neal for 51 years. Geri was the dear sibling of Jean Melius, Bill Melius, Rosanne (Kip) Hammond, Pat (Randy) Stumpf, Tom Melius, and Jim (Laurie) Melius. She is further served by nieces Kelly Pemberton and Kim Johnsen; and nephews Brad (Jess) Hammond, David (Nicole) Stumpf; godson; and Dan (Ellen) Stumpf. Geri is also survived by great nieces; and great nephews. Geri held her manager/instructor license in cosmetology in Wisconsin. She was a proud owner of several hair salons in the Milwaukee and Waukesha area. Geri had a love for miniature poodles her whole life, and leaves behind her beloved companion Lulu. No service will be held at her request.

