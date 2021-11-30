Habitual offender with heavily tinted windows arrested at Wawa in Oxford

A habitual offender with heavily tinted windows was arrested at Wawa in Oxford.

Jerald Anthony Gibson, 46, of MacIntosh, was driving a red Honda at 8:45 a.m. Monday on U.S. 301 when a Wildwood police officer noticed the vehicle’s heavily tinted windows. In addition, a check revealed the vehicle’s license plate had been assigned to a gray Chevy utility vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Gibson pulled into a parking spot and he abruptly got out of the vehicle and opened the hood, claiming the engine was overheating. He was asked by the police officer to get back into the vehicle and turn over his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance. Gibson got back into the car and handed the officer his Florida identification card. A check revealed Gibson’s license has been revoked and he has been classified as a habitual offender.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and a misdemeanor charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,250 bond.