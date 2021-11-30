Morning Rotary Club of The Villages supports veterans’ dental health

Villager Dick Phoebus recently presented $4,767 from the Morning Rotary Club of The Villages to Paul Quinn of Langley Health Services and the Evening Rotary Club’s Smiles For Veterans Fund.

The donation will help the program continue to provide complete dentures to low-income veterans.

“This fund has helped over 220 low-income veterans in Sumter, Marion and Citrus counties receive general dentistry serves from Langley for $5 each visit,” said Quinn, director of the program at Langley.

The Rotary plans continued support for the program.

If you know a low-income veteran that could use dental assistance or your group would like to learn how to help, contact Jim Bodenner at (616) 866-8180.

More information is available at www.rotaryVillagesEvening.com