Tuesday, November 30, 2021
By Staff Report
Phillip Smith, 81, of the Villages, FL, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Phil was born April 19, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois. He married Betty Kinder on September 24, 1960. Together they were blessed to have raised their five children. Phil spent his career with Alcoa. He retired as the President and Chief Financial Officer of Alcoa’s Subsidiary Railroads. Phil is survived by his wife, Betty of 61 years, four of his children, Michelle (Ron) Jack of Sarver, PA, David of The Villages, FL, Susan (Joe) Erdos of Butler, PA, and Michael (Gail) Smith of Sewickley, PA. Phil was preceded in death by his eldest son, Mark Smith. Phil leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date

