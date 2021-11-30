Villager arrested after repeatedly texting woman in defiance of court order

A Villager was arrested after repeatedly texting a woman in defiance of a court order.

Ronald Allen Wendel, 65, of the Village of St. James was arrested late Monday night at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing on a charge of violating an injunction for protection against domestic violence.

A woman at 1915 Yankee Clipper Run, a home co-owned by Wendel, contacted Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at 9:05 p.m. Monday and reported that Wendel began texting her at 11:30 a.m. that day. She said the texting continued throughout the day. Deputies confirmed that Wendel had been served with the injunction on Saturday.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.