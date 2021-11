Ziggy Stardust is a three-year-old Havanese that loves every dog and person he meets. He is asking Santa Claus for a year’s supply of Bully Sticks.

He lives with Jeanne and John Richter and Zuni Princess, a Polish Lowland Sheepdog, in the Village of Bonita.

