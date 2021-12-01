Biblical perspective on our heritage

To the Editor:

No human being should be honored with a statue or their name being placed on a bridge or building. There are things that people do that may and should create awe and wonder in others, because they ultimately came from God’s creation and are not sinful. Examples of these thing are the Constitution, Mona Lisa, Sistine Chapel, E = MC^2, Fifth Symphony, and Acts of Love (ie. saves a life, puts out a fire, gives his life for another, etc.)

All human beings sin and the only way that they should be held in awe is generically. Human being are made in the image of God. What an amazing and special creation. If a human being was able to stop sinning, death would have no hold over them, but I see nobody in this world that is living forever. What’s been done in the past will be done again, there is nothing new under the sun. Human beings are still the same no matter what we create here on earth.

All throughout history, no matter the circumstances, human beings all act sinfully. We have a great political system that is luckily based on written documents (that don’t sin) and not governed by a sinful human being or group thereof. Everyone suffers in this world because of sin and the only way to improve our lot is to forget all the hateful rhetoric.

Look for people who do loving acts or, create or want to create part of God’s creation.

Carl Casale

Village of Pine Hills