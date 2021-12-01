73.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
type here...

Brandi and Gracie can hardly wait for Christmas

By Staff Report

Brandi and Gracie are ready for Christmas in the Village of De La Vista West.

Brandi right and Gracie left on top of the Christmas ball. 2
Brandi, right, and Gracie, left, on top of the Christmas ball.

They will be celebrating the holidays with their owner, Ruth Hunter.

We want to see your holiday pet! Share a photo with us at [email protected].

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biblical perspective on our heritage

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a Biblical perspective on our heritage.

Harold Schwartz and the death of Spanish Springs Town Square

A Village of Summerhill resident contends that Harold Schwartz must be “spinning in his grave” over what is happening at his beloved Spanish Springs Town Square.

Why can’t we all get our points across without name-calling, bullying or harassing?

Why can’t we all get our point across without name-calling, bullying or harassing?

We shouldn’t wrongly glorify history

A Village of Virginia Trace resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about “American heritage” and contends we shouldn’t wrongly glorify history and gloss over truly heinous acts.

Inconsiderate self-important jerks ruin show at Savannah Center

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Harmeswood of Belle-Aire resident describes how a show at the Savannah Center was ruined by “inconsiderate self-important jerks.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos