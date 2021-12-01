CNN finally caves to pressure on Chris Cuomo

To the Editor:

So CNN, reacting to tremendous pressure from the media, including left-wing media, suspended indefinitely Chris Cuomo.

There is indisputable evidence that this self-proclaimed “journalist“ lied to CNN and the rest of the media as well as the meager audience that still watched him in prime time.

He used his high-profile position to dig up dirt on the women who accused his brother, the disgraced democrat former governor of New York , so that they could ruin their reputation. He solicited information from others in the media who were researching his brother’s accusers after telling his producer and his audience that he was not doing this. Court documents proved the lie.

Those of you who rely on CNN and other democrat run propaganda broadcasters masquerading as news outlets take heed. These outlets ran with the lie of Russia/ Trump connection for years and other reporting is also slanted or outright fabrications.

CNN should fire Cuomo immediately if they want any semblance of credibility.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square