61.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
type here...

Homeless man arrested after exposing himself at 75 Chrome Shop in Wildwood

By Meta Minton
Eric Doyle
Eric Doyle

A homeless man was arrested after exposing himself at the 75 Chrome Shop in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called early Tuesday morning to the chrome shop on State Road 44 to investigate a report of a man masturbating in the parking lot.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found 48-year-old Eric Doyle, a native of Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He was facing trucks that were parked nearby and he was masturbating, the arrest report said.

During a pat down, Doyle was found to be in possession of syringes and methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of exposure of sexual organs, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

CNN finally caves to pressure on Chris Cuomo

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that CNN finally caved to pressure on Chris Cuomo. However, he thinks CNN should take it a step farther.

Biblical perspective on our heritage

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a Biblical perspective on our heritage.

Harold Schwartz and the death of Spanish Springs Town Square

A Village of Summerhill resident contends that Harold Schwartz must be “spinning in his grave” over what is happening at his beloved Spanish Springs Town Square.

Why can’t we all get our points across without name-calling, bullying or harassing?

Why can’t we all get our point across without name-calling, bullying or harassing?

We shouldn’t wrongly glorify history

A Village of Virginia Trace resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about “American heritage” and contends we shouldn’t wrongly glorify history and gloss over truly heinous acts.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos