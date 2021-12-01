Homeless man arrested after exposing himself at 75 Chrome Shop in Wildwood

A homeless man was arrested after exposing himself at the 75 Chrome Shop in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called early Tuesday morning to the chrome shop on State Road 44 to investigate a report of a man masturbating in the parking lot.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found 48-year-old Eric Doyle, a native of Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He was facing trucks that were parked nearby and he was masturbating, the arrest report said.

During a pat down, Doyle was found to be in possession of syringes and methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of exposure of sexual organs, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.