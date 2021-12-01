62.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
By Staff Report
Larry James Kelly passed away in Lady Lake, Florida on November 11, 2021. He was 78 years old. He grew up in Mt. Gilead, Ohio where he enjoyed raising and showing horses and ponies. He also excelled in athletics. He attended Bowling Green University on a track scholarship. He began his career in furniture with Lazarus department store. He then married his ex-wife, Mary Ellen Rigney. They moved to Rochester, NY. Where he continued in the furniture business. They enjoyed sailing and raising Morgan horses. They later moved to Florida and gradually transitioned into selling real estate. In Florida, they loved to travel and sail. He was a founder and later a Commodore of the Marco Island Yacht club. Larry had a keen wit and great sense of humor. He will be missed by his sister, Marla Lyon, Mt. Gilead, OH and his brother, Bruce Kelly, Tucson, AZ, his nephews, Sean and Matthew Kelly, also of Tucson, AZ and many very special friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Patty Kelly and his dear Nephew, Trevis Lyon. Memorial Services are pending. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.

