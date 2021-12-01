Marlene Losey of MI and The Villages (Spanish Springs); passed away November 8th; age 86. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years James R. Losey. Marlene loved to create, trying her hand at ceramics, china painting, new recipes, canning and all sorts of arts and crafts. In retirement she took up golf and became a talented painter. She also loved cards, spending time with the family at their Gladwin cottage and wintering in Florida. Survived by her beloved children Cheryl (Marc) Fontenot of Tallahassee, James (Maureen) Losey of MI and Allan (Carrie) Losey of MI; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Committal service Wednesday December 1st 11:00 am in the chapel of Roseland Park Cemetery, 29001 Woodward Ave., Berkley, MI 48072. If you have not been vaccinated, please obtain a negative COVID test and wear a mask. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, MI. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association in Marlene’s name.