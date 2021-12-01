Texas Roadhouse bartender arrested on DUI charge while driving girlfriend’s Jeep

A bartender at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Lady Lake was arrested on a drunk driving charge while driving his girlfriend’s Jeep.

Cedric Missael Vale, 23, of Ocala, was driving the silver Jeep at about 1 a.m. Tuesday when he was caught on radar traveling 56 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Vale appeared to be “dazed and confused,” the report said. His girlfriend, who was riding as a passenger, said they had been at Lakeside Lanes in Tavares. Vale was invited to participate in field sobriety exercise, but had trouble opening the vehicle’s door. He also still had his seatbelt fastened when he tried to exit the vehicle. He said he’d consumed two Bud Light beers with french fries prior to climbing behind the wheel.

Vale struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond. His girlfriend phoned her mother for a ride and to retrieve the Jeep.