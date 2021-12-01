U.S. Rep. Webster accepting resumes for Congressional internships

The office of U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster is currently accepting resumes for Congressional internships. Intern responsibilities include assisting staff with research and writing, attending briefings, and answering constituent calls.

“As a result, interns get a firsthand experience at the legislative process and learn the many functions of a Congressional office,” said the Republican lawmaker who represents The Villages.

For more information on internships and how to apply, please visit https://webster.house.gov/internships.