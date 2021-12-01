Woman in love triangle jailed after returning to scene of previous arrest

A woman in an apparent love triangle was jailed after returning to the scene of a previous arrest.

Giselle Ramos, 35, of Lady Lake was arrested at about 3 a.m. Monday when she was found in a parked RV at the Direct TV/Dish office at 354 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

She was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was being held without bond due to a probation violation.

Ramos had been banned in October from the Direct TV/Dish office after she accused a woman of having a relationship with the owner of the business, whom Ramos described as her husband. The woman said she suspected Ramos had been drinking. The woman, who had her children with her at the office, was able to get Ramos out the door and locked it. Ramos pointed her finger in the shape of a gun and told the woman she was “done,” the arrest report said.