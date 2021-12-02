‘A Quiet Christmas’ performance to benefit House of Hope addiction recovery

Angie Rose and Ryan Loeckel will take the stage in a second performance of “A Quiet Christmas” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the door.

“We all know that addiction is a horrible problem for families in America. In fact, overdose deaths have more than doubled in the last 3 years to over 100,000 this year alone. House of Hope is a Christian ministry helping fathers, sons, and brothers ‘break the Chains of Addiction’ and get back to their children and families.More than 250 men have participated in our program at our leased campus in Wildwood. Unfortunately, the campus was sold, and we are now temporarily limited to seven students at a house in Wildwood. This concert is the kickoff of our Building Fund for a new campus and we are negotiating to buy 10 acres in Wildwood for our permanent home,” said Villager Gene Barton, who has long worked with House of Hope.

House of Hope is a non-profit, residential, faith-based addiction recovery program. For more information, contact Mary Starkey at (352) 348-0840 or [email protected]