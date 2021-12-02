Atlas Canine Dog Park will be closed next week

The Atlas Canine Dog Park will be closed for maintenance Monday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 10.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Rohan Recreation Center at (352) 674-8400
