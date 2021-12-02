Florida officials urge motorists to travel safely during holiday season

It’s officially the holiday season, and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) have roadway safety at the top of their holiday list. Millions of Floridians and visitors are expected to travel on Florida’s roadways over the next several weeks.

FLHSMV will be educating Floridians and visitors on all aspects of safe driving. The multi-phased safety messaging will be staggered throughout the months, starting first with a focus on having a road-ready vehicle. Tires are a vehicle’s first line of defense on the road, so it’s critical to check your tires before hitting the road. In 2020, there were 3,069 tire-related crashes in Florida, resulting in 184 serious bodily injuries and 61 fatalities.

No matter what season, as you celebrate, FLHSMV has got you covered with helpful tips to keep you safe on the road. Additional campaign information including downloadable graphics, safety tips, and resources can be found on the FLHSMV Safe Holiday Travel webpage.