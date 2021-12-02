Gary Lee Stroud, 77, of The Villages, FL passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Gary was born May 21, 1944 to Robert and Jean Stroud in Endicott, NY.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years Mary Ellen Stroud; son, Joseph Dohey; daughters: Jean Kelly Stroud and Patricia Lynn Dohey (David) Everett.

Gary loved to play golf, walk on the beach and show off his moves on the dance floor.

There is a pending graveside service with Military Honors at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Leesburg.