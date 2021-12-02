73.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 2, 2021
Greedy players and owners cutting their own throats with baseball lockout

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The last time this happened they almost lost all their fans. This time with what is going on in our nation, this will totally destroy America’s pastime. Folks are having trouble affording gas, food, and dealing with the virus. These are selfish athletes and owners. I am sure my faithful will criticize whatever I say. Maybe blame it on me or maybe Trump. Whatever! I stopped watching NFL and NBA. I do watch the NHL and college sports but baseball is finished. See ya!

Roy Schwartz
Village of Summerhill

 

Greedy players and owners cutting their own throats with baseball lockout

