Bertha “Peggy” Werner, 102, died November 18, 2021 at The Villages Hospice House. She was married to Stanley Danziger, Irving Schmookler and Jack Werner, and she had a daughter Susan Gay Hawkins, all who predeceased her. The only surviving relative is her younger daughter Frances Stanlee Aaron who took care of her for the last 10 years.

Peggy grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and worked for many years to support her two daughters as a secretary to the assistant principal of New Utrecht High School in Brooklyn. Having incomplete graduate credits at NYU due to marriage and WWII, she returned 20 years later to graduate. She played Bridge from the age of 14 till 102 years old. She use to say the she learned to help her oldest brother Charles who needed a 4th for his games. She had two brothers and two sisters who all died in their late 80’s and early 90’s.

Peggy loved to play piano and organ, giving her children music lessons for many years since she loved all types of music, whether opera, classical, ballet, Broadway and danced to ballroom big band sound music in New York City with her husband Irving. The Villages filled her life with music that brought her happy memories. She had a great sparkle in her eyes and a Cheshire cat grin that made people want to talk to her. She always had a kind word that attracted everyone she met. Peggy loved visits from Tinkerbell, Toby, Lollie and Gidget of the Dynamic Dog Club. Their owners used to visit just to talk to her about her life. Peggy started “Peggy Pals”, a meeting of 90 and over with caregivers to talk about life and traditions from everyone’s past. Due to Covid, the group disbanded and many of since passed away. Peggy will be missed by friends and staffs at Sumter Place and Watercrest/Elam Buena Vista, and especially her daughter Frances.

Graveside services were conducted at New Montefiore Cemetery in Pinelawn, New York on Friday, November 26, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, Lady Lake