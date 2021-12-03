Guilty after being proven innocent

To the Editor:

The left keeps insisting that people are still guilty even after being proven innocent. That was true with George Zimmerman, Darren Wilson and Kyle Rittenhouse. They certainly do not believe in the foundational principle of our jurisprudence system; innocent until proven guilty. They believe that they have a right to put their finger on the scales of justice to sway the outcome to be consistent with their false narrative. This is done by Democrat presidents, their attorney generals and the media.

The Kyle Rittenhouse case is such an obvious case of good vs. evil that I don’t think they can make their false narrative believable to the normally gullible public. The prejudging, demonizing and stereotyping done against Kyle was proven to be completely false. I believe he is a great American hero. He should get a multimillion movie contract and should be put on a postage stamp. in addition, he deserves huge sums of money from those that defamed and slandered him.

He came to Kenosha with nothing but good intentions. He wanted to clean-up graffiti and help businesses from being destroyed. It was a miracle that he wasn’t murdered at the hands of thugs that had nothing but bad intentions and a record of crimes. They made him out to be the bad guy with the thugs being the good guys.

• Kyle stood up while the police stood down

• Kyle risked his life to stand up against criminal and murderous thugs

• He tried to turn himself into the police – That was such an atypical thing during

riots that the police didn’t believe him – They pepper sprayed him instead – he

stood strong through all that

• His mom wanted him to run away and hide – He stood against that evil also

• The court would not consider bail

• He was mistreated in jail including not having water to bathe or clean himself

• With all of that mistreatment and lies about him he stood tall and was respectful

in the courtroom

• The jury is to be commended since they didn’t bow to all the coercion and

pressure applied by the left

The only reason that the situation appeared to need help was because the police weren’t doing their jobs. That is primarily because of left leaning public officials that don’t believe in law and order. They are anarchists that hate America and want to basically destroy the America that is the envy of the world and the only country that people flock to by the millions. They want us destroyed along with our Judeo-Christian values. They hate God’s plan for accountability, gender, marriage, government, the family and the church as documented in the bible.

They are diametrically opposed to every biblical principle or concept. Since that can’t happen randomly, a causal agent must be behind the diametric opposition. I think that Saul Alinsky gave us a clue to that source when he gave a “shout out” to his hero, Lucifer in his book “Rules for Radicals.” He stated:

“Lest we forget at least an over-the-shoulder acknowledgment to the very first radical: from all our legends, mythology, and history (and who is to know where mythology leaves off and history begins—or which is which), the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom—Lucifer.”

Just like Lucifer was in rebellion against his creator, the legitimate authority, Alinsky and the left are in rebellion against our legitimate authority, God. That explains the diametric opposition. It is foundationally a spiritual issue. The left wants its own godless kingdom that includes genocide for most people with the rest under their tyrannical totalitarian global government control. That is another story and hopefully another letter to the editor.

The left not only demonizes good people, but when really bad people do terrible things that don’t support their false narrative they minimize it, excuse it or censor it. This was the case with the recent Waukesha incident.

When a defendant like Darrell Brooks, an anti-Trumper black man with a terrible criminal record, drives his SUV right through a predominately white Christian Christmas parade, killing 6 and wounding 62, the story is buried by the media. No one is calling it a terrorist attack inspired by racism and hatred. The president has been quiet on the incident and hasn’t gone Waukesha although he found time to go to near-by Minnesota. It is interesting how the systemic racism drum is pounded daily by the media when no specific incidents or injured parties are ever identified, but when a specific incident occurs with specific injured parties, it is of no concern to the left.

The keystone of fairness is impartiality. The modus operandi of the left, with its Marxist roots, is partiality. They have favored groups that can do no wrong and can’t be racist. They have other groups that they denigrate with general pejorative adjectives that are racist by definition. To them it is not about behavior or what we say, it is about our bad DNA. Consequently, the left is using overt racism to counteract our invisible alleged systemic racism.

Bill Nitardy

Village of Sunset Pointe