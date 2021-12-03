62.6 F
The Villages
Friday, December 3, 2021
Joseph Grego

By Staff Report

Joseph Lee Grego, 80 of Summerfield, Florida passed away peacefully, with family by his side on November 27th, 2021. Joe was born on September 7th, 1941 in Washington, PA and moved to Florida in 1958. Joe served in The United States Air Force and faithfully served our country from March 1963 thru December 1966. He retired from Mercy Hospital in 1996.

Joe was a proud family man and avid golfer. He was devoted to his wife Joyce. He married Joyce, November 22, 1961 and recently just celebrated 60 years of marriage. He had two daughters Misty and Nikki; three grandchildren Mikey, Ashley and Amber; and five great grandchildren Matthew Jr., Tyler, Malee, Alyssa and Jeremy.

Celebration of Life will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, 1008 Bichara Boulevard, The Villages, FL 32159 on December 4th, 2021 at 3:00PM.

