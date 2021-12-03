73.7 F
Friday, December 3, 2021
Keira ready to celebrate holiday in Village of Piedmont

By Staff Report

Keira is all ready for Christmas in the Village of Piedmont.

“This is her fourth Christmas and she is super excited!” said her owner, Sharon Nealy.

Keira is ready for the holidays
Keira is ready for the holidays.

Show off your holiday pet! Share a photo with us at [email protected].

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Guilty after being proven innocent

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident stands up for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently acquitted in a controversial case.

Michigan school shooting stirs predictable attack on Second Amendment

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Michigan school shooting has stirred a predictable attack on the Second Amendment.

Vietnam veterans not getting the freebies that illegals are taking

A Village of El Cortez resident is mourning the loss of a friend exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. At the same time, illegals are getting enviable freebies from our government.

Let’s defeat COVID-19 and get back to living our lives

A Village of Pine Hills resident contends we need to defeat COVID-19 and get back to living our lives. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Greedy players and owners cutting their own throats with baseball lockout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident suggests greedy players and owners are cutting their own throats with a looming baseball lockout.

