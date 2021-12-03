62.3 F
The Villages
Friday, December 3, 2021
Long-term construction detour begins Monday near new Eastport town center in The Villages

By Staff Report

Sumter County has announced a long-term construction detour near the planned Eastport town center in The Villages.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 6, the traffic on Central Parkway/County Road 470 will switch to a detour roadway to facilitate the construction of the ultimate improvements with the realignment of Central Parkway/County Road 470.

The Central Parkway/County Road 470 detour is a 2.3-mile segment ending near the existing connection with Marsh Bend Trail. The realignment improvements include the roundabout at Marsh Bend Trail and Central Parkway/County Road 470, the connection of the old County Road 470 to Marsh Bend Trail, and a multi-modal trail tunnel under the Central Parkway/County Road 470. The detour roadway will be in place for approximately 10-12 months.

The detour roadway’s posted speed limit will be 35 miles per hour, a speed reduction from the existing Central Parkway/County Road 470 posted speed limit.

