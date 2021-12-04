73.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 4, 2021
Alec Baldwin is a hypocrite

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Actor Alec Baldwin is and has been a controversial figure over many years. Albeit a fine actor, his private and pubic life exposes his moral compass and it’s aimed due south more often than not.
His marriage to Kim Bassinger ended in divorce, citing physical and mental abuse offered up by Baldwin over several years. He used the “C” word when describing his only daughter. He has violently attacked photographers and is known as a “loose cannon” on movie sets, often letting his hair-trigger temper take control.
This week, he stated in an interview with George Stephanopoulos that the gun he pointed at his female cinematographer just went off and killed her. He claims he would never aim a gun at anyone and pull the trigger… ever! He says he doesn’t feel at all responsible for her death. He says he cocked the gun and, well, it just went off.
How stupid does he think we are? Cocked guns don’t “just go off.” Guns don’t shoot people to death, people shoot guns and kill people.
The truth is Alec Baldwin aimed the gun at the cinematographer and pulled the trigger resulting in her tragic death. There is no evidence that he did it on purpose. However, he should have checked that gun to see if it had a live round regardless as to whether or not he was advised it was a “cold” gun. There was no reason to pull the trigger. It turns out it wasn’t even in the script.
This is a clear case of criminally negligent homicide.
Alec Baldwin enhanced his fame portraying President Trump on “Saturday Night Live” as an idiot and a liar. It is obvious he’s a hypocrite because he’s lying about pulling the trigger on the gun that tragically killed an innocent young woman.
BTW the investigating sheriff believes he had to pull the trigger.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

