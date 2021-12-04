73.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 4, 2021
type here...

Big crowd expected at this year’s Christmas Parade in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Villages 2021 Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 at The Villages Polo Fields.

The gates will open at 10 a.m. for spectators and the parade will begin at noon.

Golf carts should cross over Buena Vista Boulevard via the roadway at the Southern Trace intersection instead of using the golf cart tunnel. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies will be on location to monitor and assist with traffic control. All vehicles will enter the complex utilizing the North Gates. Those traveling in the area are asked to use caution in this area and adhere to all safety measures that event personnel have established to ensure all participants enjoy this event.

There will be some traffic congestion at the Polo Ridge postal station during the event hours from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Free shuttle service will be available beginning at 9:15 a.m. from Laurel Manor Recreation Center and Savannah Center. Bring your own chairs or blankets and be prepared to walk into the polo compound.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rubio and Scott put politics above the good of Florida

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Florida’s two U.S. senators thumbed their noses at the infrastructure bill, to the detriment of the Sunshine State. She says the answer is to “Vote Blue In 22.”

Alec Baldwin is a hypocrite

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident argues that actor Alec Baldwin is a hypocrite and raises doubts about his explanation about the gun that killed a woman on a movie set.

Guilty after being proven innocent

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident stands up for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently acquitted in a controversial case.

Michigan school shooting stirs predictable attack on Second Amendment

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Michigan school shooting has stirred a predictable attack on the Second Amendment.

Vietnam veterans not getting the freebies that illegals are taking

A Village of El Cortez resident is mourning the loss of a friend exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. At the same time, illegals are getting enviable freebies from our government.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos