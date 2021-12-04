73.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 4, 2021
Lady Lake Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to thousands of spectators

By David Towns

Thousand of spectators lined the parade route Saturday morning as the Lady Lake Christmas Parade marched down Old Dixie Highway.

The parade was led off by the Lady Lake and Lake County law enforcement, followed by the honor guard comprised of veterans from the armed forces.

The lead units were followed by hundreds of marchers, floats and vehicles.

Several spectators commented on the increased number of participants over last year’s event. The parade also ran 20 minutes longer than the previous year which took place under the cloud of COVID-19.

Santa Claus greeted the crowd
Santa Claus greeted the crowd along the parade route.

Many parade units from the surrounding area have been crowd favorites including The Villages Golf Cart Drill Team, a mainstay in the annual parade. The crowd cheered the precision maneuvers the team pulled off without a hitch.

The Villages Twirlers Drum Corps made their 16th appearance in the Lady Lake Parade.
The Villages Twirlers & Drum Corps made their 16th appearance in the Lady Lake Christmas Parade.

The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corp appeared for the 16th time.

This 1927 Rolls Royce was a crowd favorite
This 1920s-era Rolls Royce was a crowd favorite.

Another crowd pleaser was The Villages Classic Automobile Club. Several classic cars were in the parade this year, including a Jaguar sports car, Corvettes and several Fords and GM cars from the 1950s and 1960s. A 1920s-era Rolls Royce was a crowd favorite.

Mayor James Rietz rode in a classic car
Mayor James Rietz rode in a classic car.

Several local officials were in the parade including Lady Lake’s new mayor, James Rietz. Lady Lake Commissioners Ruth Kussard and Paul Hannan were in the parade as was town manager, William Lawrence. Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell marched the entire route with several of his deputies.

Sheriff Peyton Grinnell waved to the crowd
Sheriff Peyton Grinnell waved to the crowd.

Children who scrambled for candy clearly loved the event.

