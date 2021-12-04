Marva O’Leary

Marva L. O’Leary passed away unexpectedly on 11/20/21 at the age of 77. Marva was born in Detroit, Michigan on 11/26/43. She and her husband Robert, the love of her life, moved to The Villages in 2005. They did everything together – played cards, golf, and danced in the town squares. Marva belonged to the Red Hat Ladies and enjoyed her book club. Marva and Robert love Disney, they visited often and its reflected in their home. She enjoyed living life. Marva is survived by her husband Robert, daughter Donna, son-in-law Shawn, and grandson Graham. Marva will be laid to rest in Milford, Michigan. A memorial service will be held in The Villages at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center in February.