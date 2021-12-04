59.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 4, 2021
type here...

Marva O’Leary

By Staff Report
Marva OLeary
Marva OLeary

Marva L. O’Leary passed away unexpectedly on 11/20/21 at the age of 77. Marva was born in Detroit, Michigan on 11/26/43. She and her husband Robert, the love of her life, moved to The Villages in 2005. They did everything together – played cards, golf, and danced in the town squares. Marva belonged to the Red Hat Ladies and enjoyed her book club. Marva and Robert love Disney, they visited often and its reflected in their home. She enjoyed living life. Marva is survived by her husband Robert, daughter Donna, son-in-law Shawn, and grandson Graham. Marva will be laid to rest in Milford, Michigan. A memorial service will be held in The Villages at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center in February.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Guilty after being proven innocent

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident stands up for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently acquitted in a controversial case.

Michigan school shooting stirs predictable attack on Second Amendment

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Michigan school shooting has stirred a predictable attack on the Second Amendment.

Vietnam veterans not getting the freebies that illegals are taking

A Village of El Cortez resident is mourning the loss of a friend exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. At the same time, illegals are getting enviable freebies from our government.

Let’s defeat COVID-19 and get back to living our lives

A Village of Pine Hills resident contends we need to defeat COVID-19 and get back to living our lives. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Greedy players and owners cutting their own throats with baseball lockout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident suggests greedy players and owners are cutting their own throats with a looming baseball lockout.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos