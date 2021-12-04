73.7 F
Uncooperative wife prompts prosecutor to drop case after alleged attack in The Villages

By Meta Minton

An uncooperative wife has prompted a prosecutor to drop a criminal case against her husband after an alleged attack in The Villages.

Carl Herbert Gabriel Jr., 60, was arrested Sept. 23 at his home on Raspberry Court in the Village of Dunedin on a charge of domestic battery.

The Trenton, N.J. native and his wife had been involved in a verbal argument when the six-footer allegedly threw a mechanical massager at her, striking her in the right side of the forehead, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She suffered a bruise on the right side of her forehead, the report noted.

However, she later submitted a sworn affidavit indicating she did not want to testify against her husband and hoped to see the prosecution “withdrawn.”

This past week in Sumter County Court, the prosecutor’s office announced no information would be filed in the case due to “victim/witness issues.” The announcement noted the victim “is not cooperative.”

A separate court document indicates that Gabriel’s wife filed Nov. 13 for dissolution of marriage.

