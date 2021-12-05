CylieCabaret warms up for the holidays in Tierra Del Sol North

CylieCabaret has been warming up for the holidays in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North.
“This baby is more than ready for Santa!” said owner Sande Metzger.
Show off your holiday pet! Share a photo at [email protected].
