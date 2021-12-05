Dr. Phil’s biased views on smash-and-grab crimes

To the Editor:

I decided to watch Dr. Phil on Friday, who was addressing the “smash and grab” crimes that are going on in our cities. If you ever wondered which way he leans politically, you should have watched Friday’s program. He showed an Afro-American couple, not smashing, but grabbing from a store. This whole segment took about 15 seconds. The rest of his program showed six segments where white people were smashing and grabbing merchandise, from Home Depot and stores of this nature. Never did he show smashing and grabbing from jewelry stores and other high-end stores being done in California by gangs. This is not meant to be a racist view, but to show the biased woke attitude so prevalent in the rich and elitist segment of our society.

Don Bull

Village of Amelia