Free magic showcase expo set this month in The Villages

Over the past several years, the members of the Magic Hobby and Magicians Club, often referred to simply as The Villages Magic Club, have developed and honed their magic skills. While some have performed at social clubs, neighborhood gatherings, restaurants, house parties, birthday and anniversary celebrations, children’s shows, retirement homes and more, several have simply shown their latest magic effect at Magic Club meetings. Some are quite accomplished and some are just beginners. One of the magicians is totally blind. But the one thing they all have in common have is a skill that fascinates their audiences.

The club has decided that it’s time to show its magic abilities to Villagers and their guests. They will be presenting a Magic Showcase on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Laurel Manor Recreation Center. Approximately 15 magicians will be performing at tables around the perimeter of the room. This is not a stage show. It is an expo where people can come at any time from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and stay for as long or as short as they want as they wander about the room, stopping at any of the tables. The expo is free.

As an added bonus, the club will be raffling off three magic kits to entice beginners to get involved in the art of magic. They will make great Christmas gifts.