Sandra Simonson passed away at home in the Village of Bonita on November 10, 2021, following a very long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Sandy and her husband Arch were married for 44 years. They moved to The Villages in 2008 from Orlando. They had previously lived in Sydney, Australia, and Orange Park, Florida.

Prior to their marriage, Sandy worked for Southern Bell Telephone in Jacksonville. Soon after they married, Sandy and Arch became foster parents for several children and adopted one. Sandy later volunteered for Give Kids the World and worked part time for Disney Cruise Line in Orlando and at the U.S. Consulate in Sydney.

Sandy was an accomplished artist, and also liked sewing and other crafts. Sandy and Arch enjoyed traveling throughout the world.

She is survived by her husband Arch, their children John Macdonald, Candice Villella, Troy Simonson, Ron Simonson and Dustin Simonson, and nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren and her sister Sheila Heise.

Sandy was a wonderful loving lady and wife. She will be affectionately remembered and truly missed.