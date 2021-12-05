77.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 5, 2021
Squatter in The Villages freed on theft charge and disappears again

By Meta Minton
Anisa Ebony Trychta
Anisa Ebony Trychta

A woman arrested while squatting at a home in The Villages has been freed on a theft charge but now the court can’t find her.

Anisa Ebony Trychta, 34, was released last month from the Sumter County Detention Center after she was sentenced to time served on a theft charge. Sumter County Court Clerk officials attempted to mail follow-up documentation to Trychta, but last week the letter was returned as “undeliverable.”

Trychta, who has a long criminal history, was arrested on a probation violation Oct. 7 at an abandoned home at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Polo Ridge. The abandoned house has been a source of strife for neighbors and their anxiety levels increased when the squatters moved in and began stealing water from their spigots. The previous owners are dead and the ownership of the property is in limbo. The water and utilities have been shut off. Community Development District 3 is currently mowing the grass. Deed compliance fines have reached $1,500.

While Trychta was being held in jail on the probation violation, it was learned that Wildwood police were looking for her in connection with the theft of a laptop from a pawn shop. At the time of the theft, she was reportedly accompanied by her 12-year-old daughter.

Trychta was never charged in connection with the squatting. Officials have conceded it would be difficult to charge squatters, as occupancy of the home would be a civil matter and squatters would have to be caught in the act if they were stealing water from a neighbor’s home or some other illegal act.

